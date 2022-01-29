Miami 73, Georgia Tech 62

MIAMI (16-5)

Waardenburg 2-4 2-2 8, McGusty 5-16 8-8 20, J.Miller 5-8 3-3 13, C.Moore 5-10 0-0 12, Wong 2-10 4-7 8, Joseph 1-1 2-3 5, Walker 2-3 2-2 7, Poplar 0-1 0-0 0, R.Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 21-25 73.

GEORGIA TECH (9-11)

Howard 0-1 0-0 0, K.Moore 9-12 1-2 19, Devoe 4-11 2-4 12, Sturdivant 0-5 0-1 0, Usher 7-14 0-1 15, Coleman 1-6 0-0 3, Smith 2-4 0-2 4, Kelly 3-6 0-0 9. Totals 26-59 3-10 62.

Halftime_Miami 36-28. 3-Point Goals_Miami 8-25 (C.Moore 2-4, Waardenburg 2-4, McGusty 2-7, Joseph 1-1, Walker 1-1, Poplar 0-1, J.Miller 0-2, Wong 0-5), Georgia Tech 7-21 (Kelly 3-6, Devoe 2-4, Coleman 1-4, Usher 1-6, Sturdivant 0-1). Fouled Out_C.Moore. Rebounds_Miami 34 (J.Miller 8), Georgia Tech 26 (Usher 10). Assists_Miami 13 (C.Moore, Wong 3), Georgia Tech 17 (Usher 6). Total Fouls_Miami 17, Georgia Tech 20. A_5,135 (8,600).

