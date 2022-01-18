Miami 85, North Carolina 57

NORTH CAROLINA (12-4)

Manek 2-8 1-2 7, Bacot 6-9 3-4 15, Davis 3-10 3-3 9, Love 2-12 0-0 5, Black 0-2 0-0 0, Walton 2-5 0-0 5, McKoy 1-4 0-0 2, Garcia 1-4 0-0 3, Styles 3-5 0-1 7, Dunn 2-3 0-0 4, Johnson 0-3 0-1 0. Totals 22-65 7-11 57.

MIAMI (14-4)

Waardenburg 7-9 2-4 21, McGusty 7-15 5-7 20, J.Miller 1-6 0-0 2, Moore 2-8 3-4 7, Wong 9-18 2-3 25, Joseph 2-4 0-0 5, Walker 0-0 1-2 1, Poplar 1-2 0-0 3, Gak 0-1 0-0 0, R.Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Gkogkos 0-0 0-0 0, Oosterbroek 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 29-63 14-22 85.

Halftime_Miami 49-22. 3-Point Goals_North Carolina 6-30 (Manek 2-8, Styles 1-2, Walton 1-3, Garcia 1-4, Love 1-5, Black 0-1, Dunn 0-1, Johnson 0-1, McKoy 0-2, Davis 0-3), Miami 13-28 (Waardenburg 5-6, Wong 5-8, Poplar 1-1, Joseph 1-2, McGusty 1-5, J.Miller 0-3, Moore 0-3). Rebounds_North Carolina 41 (Bacot 12), Miami 35 (McGusty 10). Assists_North Carolina 13 (Manek, Love, McKoy 3), Miami 16 (McGusty, Moore 4). Total Fouls_North Carolina 18, Miami 13.

