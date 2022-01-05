Miami 88, Syracuse 87

SYRACUSE (7-6)

J.Boeheim 2-7 2-5 7, Swider 6-11 2-2 20, Edwards 10-13 2-3 22, B.Boeheim 2-7 3-4 9, Girard 8-15 3-4 26, Torrence 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 29-59 12-18 87.

MIAMI (12-3)

Gak 0-0 0-0 0, McGusty 8-15 1-1 19, J.Miller 5-11 1-3 11, Moore 8-14 3-4 25, Wong 3-9 8-9 14, Waardenburg 3-7 0-0 7, Joseph 2-6 0-0 6, Walker 0-2 4-4 4, Poplar 0-1 2-4 2. Totals 29-65 19-25 88.

Halftime_Syracuse 44-30. 3-Point Goals_Syracuse 17-32 (Girard 7-12, Swider 6-9, B.Boeheim 2-6, J.Boeheim 1-2, Williams 1-2, Torrence 0-1), Miami 11-30 (Moore 6-10, McGusty 2-5, Joseph 2-6, Waardenburg 1-2, Poplar 0-1, J.Miller 0-3, Wong 0-3). Fouled Out_Edwards, B.Boeheim. Rebounds_Syracuse 31 (J.Boeheim, Edwards 8), Miami 28 (J.Miller 8). Assists_Syracuse 21 (Torrence 6), Miami 16 (Moore 6). Total Fouls_Syracuse 19, Miami 13.

