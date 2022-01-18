Michigan 83, Maryland 64

MARYLAND (9-8)

Scott 7-16 3-3 19, Wahab 2-5 0-0 4, Ayala 8-17 4-5 22, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Martinez 1-1 0-0 2, Reese 4-4 0-0 10, Russell 2-6 0-0 4, Hart 0-2 1-2 1, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Dockery 1-1 0-1 2, Dziuba 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 8-11 64.

MICHIGAN (8-7)

Diabate 6-10 2-2 14, Dickinson 10-14 0-0 21, Brooks 2-4 2-2 7, Jones 5-11 0-0 12, Houstan 6-7 1-1 16, Bufkin 0-4 0-0 0, Collins 3-7 0-0 6, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Faulds 1-1 0-0 2, Howard 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 35-60 5-5 83.

Halftime_Michigan 39-19. 3-Point Goals_Maryland 6-17 (Reese 2-2, Scott 2-5, Ayala 2-8, Hart 0-1, Russell 0-1), Michigan 8-20 (Houstan 3-4, Jones 2-5, Howard 1-1, Brooks 1-2, Dickinson 1-2, Diabate 0-1, Collins 0-2, Bufkin 0-3). Rebounds_Maryland 16 (Scott 6), Michigan 25 (Diabate, Dickinson 6). Assists_Maryland 10 (Russell, Hart 3), Michigan 19 (Dickinson 6). Total Fouls_Maryland 10, Michigan 16.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.