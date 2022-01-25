Michigan hosts Northwestern after Dickinson’s 25-point performance

Northwestern Wildcats (9-8, 2-6 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (9-7, 3-3 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan hosts the Northwestern Wildcats after Hunter Dickinson scored 25 points in Michigan’s 80-62 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Wolverines are 5-2 in home games. Michigan is sixth in the Big Ten with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Dickinson averaging 6.2.

The Wildcats are 2-6 against conference opponents. Northwestern ranks sixth in the Big Ten scoring 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Pete Nance averaging 7.8.

The Wolverines and Wildcats meet Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dickinson is scoring 17.0 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Wolverines. Caleb is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Nance is scoring 16.1 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Wildcats. Boo Buie is averaging 8.6 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

