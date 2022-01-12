Michigan St. 71, Minnesota 69

MINNESOTA (10-3)

Battle 5-13 0-0 13, Curry 8-12 3-6 19, Loewe 1-3 0-0 2, Stephens 6-12 5-6 18, Willis 6-17 1-2 15, Sutherlin 0-3 0-0 0, Daniels 1-2 0-0 2, Ramberg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 9-14 69.

MICHIGAN ST. (14-2)

Bingham 3-5 0-0 6, Brown 2-7 8-8 13, Hauser 4-5 0-0 8, Christie 7-12 0-0 16, Walker 4-9 0-0 10, Hall 3-4 0-1 7, Hoggard 2-7 1-2 5, Akins 1-1 0-0 2, Marble 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 27-52 11-13 71.

Halftime_Michigan St. 34-31. 3-Point Goals_Minnesota 6-19 (Battle 3-6, Willis 2-8, Stephens 1-5), Michigan St. 6-14 (Christie 2-3, Walker 2-3, Hall 1-1, Brown 1-5, Hauser 0-1, Hoggard 0-1). Rebounds_Minnesota 30 (Battle, Curry 7), Michigan St. 31 (Hall 7). Assists_Minnesota 11 (Stephens 4), Michigan St. 18 (Hoggard 6). Total Fouls_Minnesota 14, Michigan St. 16. A_14,797 (16,280).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.