Michigan St. 86, No. 8 Wisconsin 74

MICHIGAN ST. (15-3)
Bingham 3-6 2-3 9, Brown 1-7 1-1 3, Hauser 1-5 4-6 7, Christie 5-7 0-0 12, Walker 4-7 4-4 12, Hall 7-11 0-0 14, Hoggard 2-4 8-10 12, Akins 3-4 2-2 10, Marble 3-4 0-0 6, Sissoko 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 29-55 22-28 86.
WISCONSIN (15-3)
Carlson 2-6 1-1 6, Crowl 4-8 0-0 9, Jon.Davis 8-20 7-8 25, Davison 8-12 0-0 22, Hepburn 2-6 0-0 5, Bowman 1-3 2-2 4, Neath 1-3 0-0 3, Gilmore 0-3 0-0 0, Vogt 0-0 0-0 0, Jor.Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 10-11 74.
Halftime_Michigan St. 42-26. 3-Point Goals_Michigan St. 6-12 (Akins 2-2, Christie 2-2, Bingham 1-1, Hauser 1-3, Walker 0-1, Brown 0-3), Wisconsin 12-29 (Davison 6-10, Jon.Davis 2-4, Carlson 1-3, Crowl 1-3, Hepburn 1-3, Neath 1-3, Gilmore 0-1, Bowman 0-2). Fouled Out_Marble. Rebounds_Michigan St. 39 (Hauser 11), Wisconsin 17 (Jon.Davis 5). Assists_Michigan St. 14 (Hoggard 8), Wisconsin 15 (Jon.Davis 4). Total Fouls_Michigan St. 19, Wisconsin 19.
