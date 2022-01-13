Middle Tennessee 70, FAU 57

FAU (8-7)

Goldin 2-3 3-6 7, Baruti 1-2 0-0 2, Forrest 1-11 0-0 3, Greenlee 0-2 2-3 2, Martin 3-8 5-7 13, Davis 0-1 4-4 4, Winchester 3-6 2-2 8, Rosado 2-4 2-2 6, Weatherspoon 2-5 0-0 5, Niang 0-0 2-2 2, Zimonjic 1-1 0-0 3, Ralat 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 16-44 20-26 57.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE (10-6)

Dishman 1-4 3-4 5, Bufford 0-2 0-0 0, Jefferson 7-14 0-0 19, Lawrence 4-10 0-0 9, Sims 2-9 0-0 5, Millin 4-8 0-0 9, Lenard 3-4 0-0 7, Weston 6-9 0-0 13, Fussell 1-4 0-0 3, King 0-1 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 3-4 70.

Halftime_Middle Tennessee 40-24. 3-Point Goals_FAU 5-21 (Martin 2-5, Zimonjic 1-1, Weatherspoon 1-4, Forrest 1-7, Baruti 0-1, Rosado 0-1, Greenlee 0-2), Middle Tennessee 11-30 (Jefferson 5-10, Fussell 1-2, Lenard 1-2, Sims 1-3, Weston 1-3, Lawrence 1-4, Millin 1-5, King 0-1). Rebounds_FAU 29 (Goldin, Forrest, Martin 5), Middle Tennessee 28 (Millin 6). Assists_FAU 5 (Forrest 3), Middle Tennessee 17 (Jefferson, Millin 4). Total Fouls_FAU 11, Middle Tennessee 18. A_2,515 (11,520).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.