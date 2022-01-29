Middle Tennessee 93, W. Kentucky 85

MIDDLE TENNESSEE (14-6)

Dishman 4-8 2-2 10, Millin 0-2 0-0 0, Jefferson 8-11 8-9 31, Lawrence 3-6 0-0 7, Sims 7-11 6-6 22, Bufford 2-3 0-0 4, Weston 2-3 0-0 5, Lenard 3-7 0-0 8, Fussell 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 31-54 16-17 93.

W. KENTUCKY (10-11)

Hamilton 5-13 4-6 16, Sharp 2-3 0-2 4, Frampton 3-10 2-2 11, Justice 4-5 2-5 13, McKnight 9-18 5-5 24, Anderson 5-12 6-7 17, Cozart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 19-27 85.

Halftime_Middle Tennessee 42-37. 3-Point Goals_Middle Tennessee 15-26 (Jefferson 7-9, Fussell 2-3, Lenard 2-4, Sims 2-5, Weston 1-1, Lawrence 1-3, Millin 0-1), W. Kentucky 10-24 (Justice 3-3, Frampton 3-9, Hamilton 2-6, McKnight 1-1, Anderson 1-5). Fouled Out_Justice. Rebounds_Middle Tennessee 30 (Sims, Bufford 6), W. Kentucky 24 (Hamilton 7). Assists_Middle Tennessee 20 (Sims 6), W. Kentucky 13 (McKnight 10). Total Fouls_Middle Tennessee 21, W. Kentucky 14. A_4,435 (7,326).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.