On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Middle Tennessee tops Western Kentucky 93-85

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 5:33 pm
< a min read
      

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Josh Jefferson had a career-high 31 points shooting 7 for 9 from 3-point range and Middle Tennessee beat Western Kentucky 93-85 on Saturday for its fifth consecutive win.

Donovan Sims scored a season-high 22 points, grabbed six rebounds and distributed six assists for Middle Tennessee (14-6, 5-2 Conference USA).

Middle Tennessee registered season highs with 15 3-pointers and 20 assists. The Blue Raiders were 15 for 26 (57.7%) from beyond the arc and 31 for 54 (57.4%) overall.

Dayvion McKnight had 24 points and 10 assists for the Hilltoppers (10-11, 2-6), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Josh Anderson scored 17 points and grabbed five steals and Jairus Hamilton had 16 points and seven rebounds.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|27 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ulysses S. Grant Memorial near the U.S. Capitol