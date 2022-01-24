Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Midfielder Samuel Shashoua switches to US from England

The Associated Press
January 24, 2022 11:09 pm
< a min read
      

Samuel Shashoua, a 22-year-old midfielder on Spain’s Tenerife, was approved or a change of affiliation to the United States from England by FIFA on Monday.

Shashoua was born in London to an American father and played for Tottenham’s academy.

He was loaned to second-tier Baleares in September 2018 and then was sold to Tenerife. He debuted for the second-tier team in September 2020 and scored three league goals that season. He has five goals in 22 league matches this season.

Shashoua played for England at the 2016 Under-17 European Championship.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 5 Steps to Develop, Launch, and...
1|24 Creating Your Own Organization’s...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

State Department orders families of American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv to leave the country