Milstead scores 20 as CSU Fullerton tops UC Davis 74-58

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 11:27 pm
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Damari Milstead had 20 points and Cal State Fullerton breezed past UC Davis 74-58 on Thursday night to run its winning streak to eight.

Jalen Harris had 16 points for the Titans (12-5, 6-0 Big West Conference). Tray Maddox Jr. added 13 points, while Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 11.

Elijah Pepper had 15 points for the Aggies (8-6, 2-2). Caleb Fuller added 13 points and six rebounds. Ezra Manjon had 11 points and six boards.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

