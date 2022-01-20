Milwaukee 88, Oakland 78

OAKLAND (13-5)
Cain 5-15 7-10 17, Parrish 3-7 5-6 11, Shepherd 0-0 0-0 0, Townsend 4-17 8-10 16, Moore 3-14 7-8 14, Lampman 4-10 2-2 14, Price 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 21-67 29-36 78.
MILWAUKEE (7-12)
St. Pierre 0-0 0-0 0, Gholston 2-10 6-6 10, Lathon 6-14 2-2 16, Newby 3-4 2-2 9, Baker 8-14 0-0 16, Thomas 10-13 1-1 22, Bol 1-1 0-0 2, Simms 4-6 2-2 13, Hancock 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-63 13-13 88.
Halftime_Milwaukee 37-23. 3-Point Goals_Oakland 7-28 (Lampman 4-10, Price 2-3, Moore 1-8, Parrish 0-1, Townsend 0-2, Cain 0-4), Milwaukee 7-17 (Simms 3-4, Lathon 2-6, Thomas 1-1, Newby 1-2, Hancock 0-1, Gholston 0-3). Fouled Out_Cain. Rebounds_Oakland 34 (Townsend, Moore 8), Milwaukee 37 (Baker 7). Assists_Oakland 13 (Moore 9), Milwaukee 20 (Newby 7). Total Fouls_Oakland 15, Milwaukee 21. A_1,902 (10,783).
