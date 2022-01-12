Milwaukee faces UIC in conference showdown

UIC Flames (5-8, 1-3 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (5-11, 3-4 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -3.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: DeAndre Gholston and the Milwaukee Panthers host Damaria Franklin and the UIC Flames in Horizon action Thursday.

The Panthers have gone 2-4 in home games. Milwaukee allows 70.2 points and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

The Flames have gone 1-3 against Horizon opponents. UIC ranks eighth in the Horizon with 30.2 rebounds per game led by Franklin averaging 8.1.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gholston is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 15.1 points and 5.1 rebounds. Josh Thomas is shooting 58.5% and averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

Kevin Johnson is averaging 12.2 points and 5.8 assists for the Flames. Franklin is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Flames: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

