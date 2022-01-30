Minnesota 57, Wisconsin 55

WISCONSIN (5-15)

Douglass 3-8 1-2 8, Hilliard 5-11 4-7 14, Nelson 2-5 0-0 5, Pospisilova 4-18 2-2 12, Schramek 5-11 3-3 14, Stapleton 1-2 0-0 2, Stauffacher 0-0 0-0 0, Ellew 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-55 10-14 55

MINNESOTA (10-12)

Micheaux 1-2 0-0 2, Sissoko 3-9 2-2 8, Hubbard 4-8 0-0 10, Scalia 6-18 2-2 16, Winters 1-3 3-3 5, Bagwell-Katalinich 4-10 2-2 10, Helgren 0-3 4-4 4, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Strande 0-1 2-2 2, Totals 19-55 15-15 57

Wisconsin 13 12 15 15 — 55 Minnesota 11 17 16 13 — 57

3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 5-17 (Douglass 1-4, Nelson 1-2, Pospisilova 2-9, Schramek 1-2), Minnesota 4-16 (Hubbard 2-4, Scalia 2-10, Winters 0-2). Assists_Wisconsin 13 (Nelson 5), Minnesota 12 (Hubbard 7). Fouled Out_Minnesota Micheaux. Rebounds_Wisconsin 32 (Douglass 9), Minnesota 38 (Hubbard 9). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 13, Minnesota 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,482.

