Minnesota 62, Rutgers 49

MINNESOTA (8-7)

Micheaux 2-2 0-0 4, Sissoko 3-8 5-6 11, Powell 4-9 9-11 19, Scalia 3-14 2-2 10, Winters 3-6 0-0 9, Bagwell-Katalinich 0-2 0-0 0, Helgren 2-2 0-0 4, Hubbard 2-5 0-0 5, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-48 16-19 62

RUTGERS (7-9)

Brown 6-14 1-3 13, Singleton 1-2 1-2 3, Lassiter 0-0 0-0 0, Maddox 0-4 0-0 0, Morris 1-4 0-0 2, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Dickson 7-13 0-0 17, Marshall 0-1 2-2 2, Mason 0-4 0-0 0, Petree 0-8 0-0 0, Sidibe 1-4 2-4 4, Cornwell 4-6 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-61 6-11 49

Minnesota 17 21 10 14 — 62 Rutgers 15 12 14 8 — 49

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 8-19 (Powell 2-2, Scalia 2-9, Winters 3-6, Hubbard 1-2), Rutgers 3-12 (Maddox 0-2, Dickson 3-6, Mason 0-1, Petree 0-2, Sidibe 0-1). Assists_Minnesota 13 (Powell 5), Rutgers 9 (Dickson 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 34 (Micheaux 2-4), Rutgers 39 (Cornwell 4-9). Total Fouls_Minnesota 8, Rutgers 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,001.

