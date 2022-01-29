Minnesota visits No. 11 Wisconsin after Davison’s 21-point game

Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-6, 2-6 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (16-3, 7-2 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Wisconsin faces the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Brad Davison scored 21 points in Wisconsin’s 73-65 win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Badgers are 8-2 in home games. Wisconsin scores 72.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Golden Gophers have gone 2-6 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota is seventh in the Big Ten allowing 66.8 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Badgers and Golden Gophers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Davis is averaging 19.4 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Badgers. Davison is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Jamison Battle is averaging 16.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Payton Willis is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 26.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.