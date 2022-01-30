Minnesota visits No. 11 Wisconsin after Davison’s 21-point showing

Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-6, 2-6 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (16-3, 7-2 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wisconsin -11.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Wisconsin takes on the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Brad Davison scored 21 points in Wisconsin’s 73-65 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Badgers are 8-2 in home games. Wisconsin is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 72.7 points while shooting 42.2% from the field.

The Golden Gophers are 2-6 against conference opponents. Minnesota averages 69.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Badgers and Golden Gophers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davison is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, while averaging 15.7 points. Jonathan Davis is shooting 42.2% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Payton Willis is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, while averaging 16.2 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals. Jamison Battle is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 26.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

