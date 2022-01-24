Trending:
Mississippi 70, Florida 54

January 24, 2022 9:06 pm
FLORIDA (12-6)

Duruji 4-8 3-3 11, Jitoboh 6-6 0-0 12, Fleming 2-9 0-0 5, McKissic 3-6 1-2 7, Reeves 0-4 5-5 5, Appleby 3-8 2-2 11, Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Kennedy 0-4 0-0 0, Gatkek 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 19-50 12-14 54.

MISSISSIPPI (10-9)

Brakefield 1-1 0-0 2, Brooks 5-6 1-2 11, Fagan 0-3 0-0 0, Murrell 8-12 1-2 20, Ruffin 6-13 9-10 21, Rodriguez 4-8 1-2 10, Crowley 0-2 4-4 4, Hunter 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-48 16-20 70.

Halftime_22-22. 3-Point Goals_Florida 4-29 (Appleby 3-8, Fleming 1-5, McKissic 0-2, Duruji 0-3, Jones 0-3, Kennedy 0-4, Reeves 0-4), Mississippi 4-13 (Murrell 3-6, Rodriguez 1-3, Crowley 0-1, Fagan 0-1, Hunter 0-1, Ruffin 0-1). Rebounds_Florida 26 (Jitoboh 5), Mississippi 27 (Brooks, Rodriguez 7). Assists_Florida 14 (Appleby 4), Mississippi 17 (Ruffin 6). Total Fouls_Florida 18, Mississippi 18.

