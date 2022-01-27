Mississippi St. 77, Missouri 62

MISSOURI (15-6)

Frank 4-8 2-2 11, Williams 3-6 1-2 7, Dembele 2-7 0-0 5, Hansen 1-5 0-0 2, Troup 4-7 3-3 13, Blackwell 7-15 2-3 17, Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Dorroh 1-2 0-0 3, Higginbottom 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-53 8-10 62

MISSISSIPPI ST. (12-7)

Carter 4-7 0-0 8, Anastasia Hayes 6-11 9-11 24, Jordan 2-5 0-0 5, Taylor 2-9 0-2 4, Thompson 10-15 0-0 27, Kohl 0-0 0-0 0, Aislynn Hayes 3-5 0-0 9, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 27-53 9-13 77

Missouri 19 17 10 16 — 62 Mississippi St. 24 22 17 14 — 77

3-Point Goals_Missouri 6-19 (Frank 1-3, Dembele 1-4, Hansen 0-3, Troup 2-3, Blackwell 1-3, Smith 0-1, Dorroh 1-2), Mississippi St. 14-27 (An.Hayes 3-4, Jordan 1-2, Taylor 0-3, Thompson 7-12, Ai.Hayes 3-5, Jones 0-1). Assists_Missouri 16 (Blackwell 5), Mississippi St. 18 (Taylor 8). Fouled Out_Missouri Blackwell. Rebounds_Missouri 34 (Blackwell 16), Mississippi St. 22 (Carter 5, An.Hayes 5). Total Fouls_Missouri 16, Mississippi St. 8. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,426.

