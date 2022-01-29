Mississippi State plays No. 13 Texas Tech after Molinar’s 30-point game

Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-6, 4-3 SEC) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-5, 5-3 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Tech -7.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State faces the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders after Iverson Molinar scored 30 points in Mississippi State’s 82-74 overtime loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Red Raiders are 12-0 on their home court. Texas Tech ranks second in the Big 12 with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Obanor averaging 3.7.

The Bulldogs are 0-3 in road games. Mississippi State ranks fourth in the SEC scoring 36.3 points per game in the paint led by Molinar averaging 8.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obanor is shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 10.3 points and 5.1 rebounds. Bryson Williams is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Texas Tech.

Garrison Brooks is averaging 11.2 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Shakeel Moore is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

