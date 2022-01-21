Trending:
Missouri 66, Vanderbilt 52

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 10:57 pm
MISSOURI (14-5)

Frank 5-8 0-1 13, Blackwell 4-7 4-6 12, Dembele 2-5 0-0 5, Hansen 6-10 0-0 15, Troup 4-8 1-2 10, Micah Linthacum 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 3-6 0-0 6, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Dorroh 2-4 0-0 5, Kelly 0-2 0-0 0, Sarah Linthacum 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-54 5-9 66

VANDERBILT (10-9)

Alexander 8-20 1-4 19, Smith 4-8 1-2 9, LaChance 1-3 2-2 4, Moore 2-5 0-1 5, Demi Washington 1-6 1-2 3, Chambers 1-1 0-0 2, Flournoy 1-6 0-0 3, Sacha Washington 3-4 1-2 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-53 6-13 52

Missouri 10 17 23 16 66
Vanderbilt 9 14 15 14 52

3-Point Goals_Missouri 9-17 (Frank 3-6, Blackwell 0-1, Dembele 1-1, Hansen 3-5, Troup 1-1, Smith 0-2, Dorroh 1-1), Vanderbilt 4-14 (Alexander 2-4, Smith 0-1, LaChance 0-2, Moore 1-4, Flournoy 1-3). Assists_Missouri 14 (Dembele 5), Vanderbilt 13 (LaChance 3). Fouled Out_Missouri Williams, Vanderbilt Moore. Rebounds_Missouri 32 (Blackwell 17), Vanderbilt 35 (Smith 9). Total Fouls_Missouri 20, Vanderbilt 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,651.

