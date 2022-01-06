Missouri 72, Auburn 63, OT

AUBURN (8-5)

White 1-6 2-4 4, Coulibaly 7-16 0-2 15, Hughes 3-8 0-0 7, Scott-Grayson 6-15 3-3 15, Wells 9-20 1-1 20, Jordan 0-5 0-0 0, Bostic 1-1 0-0 2, Wiggins 0-0 0-0 0, Graves 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-71 6-10 63

MISSOURI (13-2)

Frank 4-9 6-7 15, Williams 9-12 7-8 25, Dembele 0-2 0-0 0, Hansen 6-9 2-2 17, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Blackwell 6-12 1-2 13, Dorroh 0-0 0-0 0, Higginbottom 0-5 0-0 0, Kelly 0-0 0-0 0, Linthacum 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-51 16-19 72

Auburn 17 15 10 17 4 — 63 Missouri 13 15 17 14 13 — 72

3-Point Goals_Auburn 3-14 (Coulibaly 1-4, Hughes 1-3, Scott-Grayson 0-1, Wells 1-4, Jordan 0-2), Missouri 4-13 (Frank 1-3, Dembele 0-2, Hansen 3-4, Smith 0-1, Blackwell 0-1, Higginbottom 0-2). Assists_Auburn 7 (Scott-Grayson 3), Missouri 11 (Dembele 5). Fouled Out_Auburn White. Rebounds_Auburn 34 (Coulibaly 6-8), Missouri 38 (Williams 3-7). Total Fouls_Auburn 19, Missouri 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,626.

