Missouri 77, Alabama 61

MISSOURI (16-6)

Frank 3-7 2-2 8, Blackwell 5-9 3-4 16, Dembele 1-1 0-0 3, Hansen 7-13 0-0 17, Troup 2-3 2-2 8, Micah Linthacum 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 7-7 4-4 18, Smith 0-0 1-2 1, Dorroh 0-2 0-0 0, Kelly 2-4 0-2 4, Sarah Linthacum 0-0 0-0 0, Travis 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 28-47 12-16 77

ALABAMA (11-9)

Rice 4-6 4-4 12, Abrams 6-15 0-0 14, Barber 5-13 0-0 12, Davis 1-7 1-2 3, Mingo-Young 5-11 4-5 15, Craig Cruce 1-1 0-0 3, Wade-Warren 0-0 0-0 0, Daniel 0-2 0-0 0, Gordon 1-2 0-0 2, Cullinan 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-57 9-11 61

Missouri 24 18 19 16 — 77 Alabama 16 13 15 17 — 61

3-Point Goals_Missouri 9-19 (Frank 0-3, Blackwell 3-4, Dembele 1-1, Hansen 3-7, Troup 2-3, Kelly 0-1), Alabama 6-18 (Abrams 2-6, Barber 2-5, Davis 0-2, Mingo-Young 1-3, Craig Cruce 1-1, Daniel 0-1). Assists_Missouri 17 (Dembele 6), Alabama 9 (Barber 2, Davis 2, Mingo-Young 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Missouri 30 (Blackwell 11), Alabama 26 (Davis 5). Total Fouls_Missouri 15, Alabama 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,103.

