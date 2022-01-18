Missouri 78, Mississippi 53

MISSOURI (8-9)

Brazile 3-4 0-0 7, Ko.Brown 5-11 5-6 15, Coleman 3-9 1-2 8, Gordon 1-1 0-0 3, Pickett 5-10 1-3 11, Davis 10-10 3-3 23, DeGray 5-6 0-0 11, Ka.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Keita 0-0 0-0 0, Brookshire 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-51 10-14 78.

MISSISSIPPI (9-8)

Brakefield 1-5 0-0 3, Brooks 3-7 2-2 8, Murrell 2-10 1-2 6, Ruffin 5-12 1-4 12, Rodriguez 2-11 0-0 6, Fagan 4-6 0-0 9, Hunter 1-5 1-4 3, White 1-3 0-0 2, Slatten 2-2 0-1 4, Van Der Heijden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 5-13 53.

Halftime_Missouri 38-23. 3-Point Goals_Missouri 4-7 (Brazile 1-1, DeGray 1-1, Gordon 1-1, Coleman 1-3, Ko.Brown 0-1), Mississippi 6-22 (Rodriguez 2-5, Fagan 1-2, Brakefield 1-4, Murrell 1-5, Ruffin 1-5, Hunter 0-1). Rebounds_Missouri 37 (Coleman 13), Mississippi 25 (Brooks 10). Assists_Missouri 18 (Coleman 7), Mississippi 11 (Murrell 3). Total Fouls_Missouri 13, Mississippi 13. A_6,514 (9,500).

