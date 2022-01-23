Missouri 78, Texas A&M 69

TEXAS A&M (11-8)

Roby 6-7 1-1 13, Hoppie 3-8 3-4 11, Nixon 3-8 0-0 8, Pitts 5-11 0-0 13, Wells 6-15 1-2 14, Patty 1-1 1-2 3, Green 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Kindred 0-0 0-0 0, Oxendine 1-1 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-53 6-9 69

MISSOURI (15-5)

Frank 8-16 5-6 28, Blackwell 4-8 1-2 10, Dembele 2-6 3-4 8, Hansen 5-12 0-0 14, Troup 4-7 1-2 11, Williams 1-6 2-2 4, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Dorroh 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-58 12-16 78

Texas A&M 19 12 22 16 — 69 Missouri 16 13 28 21 — 78

3-Point Goals_Texas A&M 9-23 (Hoppie 2-5, Nixon 2-7, Pitts 3-7, Wells 1-3, Oxendine 1-1), Missouri 16-33 (Frank 7-14, Blackwell 1-2, Dembele 1-2, Hansen 4-9, Troup 2-4, Dorroh 1-2). Assists_Texas A&M 12 (Hoppie 6), Missouri 15 (Dembele 7). Fouled Out_Texas A&M Roby. Rebounds_Texas A&M 28 (Nixon 6, Pitts 6), Missouri 35 (Blackwell 15). Total Fouls_Texas A&M 19, Missouri 13. Technical Fouls_Texas A&M Jones 1, Missouri Blackwell 1. A_3,320.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.