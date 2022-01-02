Missouri St. 61, Drake 56

DRAKE (10-5)

Hemphill 1-6 3-4 5, Murphy 2-6 2-2 6, Penn 6-11 0-0 13, Wilkins 1-9 4-4 6, DeVries 2-8 0-0 4, Sturtz 5-8 6-6 16, Brodie 3-8 0-0 6, Akinwole 0-2 0-0 0, Djamgouz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 15-16 56.

MISSOURI ST. (10-5)

Mosley 2-9 1-2 7, Prim 6-11 1-3 13, Black 3-9 0-0 8, Patterson 4-6 0-1 8, Clay 5-7 5-7 15, Sharp 1-6 2-5 5, Haney 1-5 2-2 5, Minnett 0-1 0-0 0, Hervey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 11-20 61.

Halftime_Drake 29-23. 3-Point Goals_Drake 1-16 (Penn 1-1, Akinwole 0-2, Murphy 0-3, DeVries 0-4, Wilkins 0-6), Missouri St. 6-20 (Black 2-6, Mosley 2-6, Sharp 1-1, Haney 1-4, Clay 0-1, Patterson 0-1, Prim 0-1). Rebounds_Drake 41 (Sturtz 11), Missouri St. 32 (Prim 10). Assists_Drake 8 (Brodie 3), Missouri St. 13 (Mosley 5). Total Fouls_Drake 20, Missouri St. 13.

