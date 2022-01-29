Missouri St. 72, Evansville 58

EVANSVILLE (5-15)

Kuhlman 1-2 1-1 3, Phillips 2-3 0-0 4, Frederking 0-7 0-0 0, Givance 7-16 3-4 17, Newton 6-13 3-3 18, Sisley 2-4 0-0 4, Smith 2-5 0-0 5, Beauchamp 2-6 2-2 7, Bobe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 9-10 58.

MISSOURI ST. (16-7)

Mosley 5-14 2-2 14, Prim 7-12 9-14 23, Black 2-10 0-0 5, Patterson 2-7 6-7 10, Clay 5-8 1-2 11, Haney 1-3 3-4 6, Minnett 1-4 0-0 3, Carper 0-0 0-0 0, Tata 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 21-29 72.

Halftime_Missouri St. 28-21. 3-Point Goals_Evansville 5-22 (Newton 3-7, Beauchamp 1-2, Smith 1-4, Sisley 0-1, Givance 0-3, Frederking 0-5), Missouri St. 5-19 (Mosley 2-5, Haney 1-2, Minnett 1-3, Black 1-6, Patterson 0-1, Clay 0-2). Rebounds_Evansville 34 (Phillips 12), Missouri St. 41 (Clay 13). Assists_Evansville 7 (Givance 4), Missouri St. 9 (Clay 4). Total Fouls_Evansville 23, Missouri St. 11. A_3,894 (11,000).

