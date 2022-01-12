Missouri St. 81, S. Illinois 76

S. ILLINOIS (9-5)

Domask 4-11 9-11 20, Muila 0-0 0-0 0, Coupet 4-9 6-8 16, Jones 3-13 1-2 10, Verplancken 6-8 0-0 16, Banks 0-0 2-2 2, Brown 1-3 0-0 3, Filewich 3-4 0-0 6, D’Amico 0-2 0-0 0, D’Avanzo 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 22-54 18-23 76.

MISSOURI ST. (11-6)

Mosley 10-18 10-11 33, Prim 5-9 2-3 12, Black 2-4 0-0 6, Patterson 3-8 0-0 6, Clay 6-9 1-2 13, Haney 0-1 4-4 4, Minnett 1-3 2-2 5, Hervey 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-53 19-22 81.

Halftime_Missouri St. 36-34. 3-Point Goals_S. Illinois 14-29 (Verplancken 4-5, Domask 3-6, Jones 3-9, Coupet 2-5, Brown 1-2, D’Avanzo 1-2), Missouri St. 6-17 (Mosley 3-7, Black 2-3, Minnett 1-2, Clay 0-1, Haney 0-1, Patterson 0-1, Prim 0-2). Fouled Out_Muila, Clay. Rebounds_S. Illinois 24 (Domask, Coupet 5), Missouri St. 33 (Prim, Black, Haney 6). Assists_S. Illinois 12 (Banks 5), Missouri St. 13 (Patterson 4). Total Fouls_S. Illinois 22, Missouri St. 18. A_3,886 (11,000).

