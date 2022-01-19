Missouri St. 88, Illinois St. 63

ILLINOIS ST. (9-8)

Chatman 2-9 0-0 4, Lewis 4-10 0-0 8, Fleming 4-8 1-2 10, Reeves 4-13 1-2 9, Strong 2-8 0-0 5, Freeman 5-12 7-8 19, McChesney 0-2 0-0 0, Schmitt 2-3 0-0 4, Washington 2-3 0-0 4, Sissoko 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Ndiaye 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-71 9-12 63.

MISSOURI ST. (14-6)

Mosley 7-11 9-9 24, Prim 6-10 5-5 17, Black 5-6 0-0 14, Patterson 3-7 0-1 6, Clay 4-6 2-2 10, Haney 2-6 2-2 7, Minnett 2-5 0-0 6, Carper 1-1 2-4 4, Hervey 0-0 0-0 0, Tata 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-52 20-23 88.

Halftime_Missouri St. 44-34. 3-Point Goals_Illinois St. 4-18 (Freeman 2-3, Fleming 1-2, Strong 1-3, McChesney 0-1, Washington 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Lewis 0-2, Reeves 0-4), Missouri St. 8-15 (Black 4-5, Minnett 2-5, Haney 1-2, Mosley 1-2, Patterson 0-1). Fouled Out_Chatman, Schmitt. Rebounds_Illinois St. 32 (Chatman 8), Missouri St. 35 (Prim 10). Assists_Illinois St. 9 (Lewis, Washington 2), Missouri St. 9 (Clay 3). Total Fouls_Illinois St. 22, Missouri St. 17.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.