Missouri St. looks for home win vs S. Illinois

Southern Illinois (9-5, 2-0) vs. Missouri State (11-6, 2-2)

JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State looks for its fourth straight win over Southern Illinois at JQH Arena. The last victory for the Salukis at Missouri State was a 79-77 win on Jan. 27, 2018.

STEPPING UP: Missouri State’s Isiaih Mosley has averaged 18.5 points and 5.5 rebounds while Gaige Prim has put up 14.1 points and 8.2 rebounds. For the Salukis, Marcus Domask has averaged 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists while Lance Jones has put up 14.4 points and two steals.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Domask has accounted for 48 percent of all Southern Illinois field goals over the last three games. Domask has 15 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Missouri State is 0-6 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 11-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Bears are 11-0 when they hold opposing teams to 70 points or fewer and 0-6 when opponents exceed 70 points. The Salukis are 5-0 when they score at least 67 points and 4-5 on the year when falling short of 67.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri State has made 9.9 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is most among MVC teams.

