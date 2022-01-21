Missouri State visits No. 22 Loyola Chicago following Mosley’s 24-point outing

Missouri State Bears (14-6, 5-2 MVC) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (14-2, 5-0 MVC)

Chicago; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits the No. 22 Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Isiaih Mosley scored 24 points in Missouri State’s 88-63 win over the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Ramblers are 8-0 in home games. Loyola Chicago ranks fifth in the MVC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Lucas Williamson averaging 4.1.

The Bears are 5-2 in conference play. Missouri State is third in the MVC with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Gaige Prim averaging 8.2.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williamson is shooting 45.6% and averaging 12.5 points for the Ramblers. Ryan Schwieger is averaging 6.6 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Mosley is scoring 20.2 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bears. Prim is averaging 7.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 51.6% over the past 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 10-0, averaging 73.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

