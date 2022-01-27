Mitchell and the Rhode Island Rams visit conference foe Dayton

Rhode Island Rams (11-6, 3-3 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (13-7, 5-2 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island visits Dayton in A-10 action Friday.

The Flyers have gone 8-4 at home. Dayton has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rams have gone 3-3 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island ranks fifth in the A-10 shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

The Flyers and Rams meet Friday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daron Holmes is averaging 11.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Flyers. Malachi Smith is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Dayton.

Jeremy Sheppard averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Makhel Mitchell is averaging 8.7 points and 2.1 blocks over the past 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 65.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

