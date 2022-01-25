On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Moioli replaces Goggia as Italy’s flag bearer at Olympics

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 7:41 am
1 min read
      

MILAN (AP) — Defending snowboard cross gold medalist Michela Moioli will replace Sofia Goggia as Italy’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics after the latter’s injury over the weekend.

The Italian Olympic Committee announced the change on Tuesday after president Giovanni Malagò spoke with Goggia about her rehabilitation program.

Goggia was injured during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo on Sunday. The 29-year-old skier sprained her left knee, partially tore a cruciate ligament and has a “minor fracture” of the fibula bone in her leg, along with some tendon damage.

The opening ceremony is on Feb. 4.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

Moioli, who won Italy’s first gold medal in snowboarding at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, was slated to carry the country’s flag at the closing ceremony. CONI will announce her replacement in the coming weeks.

“I’m sorry for what happened to Sofia, it’s as if she’s passing me this baton,” Moioli said.

Goggia became the first Italian woman to win an Olympic downhill when she beat Ragnhild Mowinckel and Lindsey Vonn in Pyeongchang.

Goggia has started physical rehab with the aim of returning in time for the Olympic downhill at the Beijing Games on Feb. 15. She will likely miss the giant slalom on Feb. 7 and the super-G on Feb. 11.

Both Goggia and Moioli come from the Bergamo area that was one of the hardest-hit regions by the coronavirus.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 5 Steps to Develop, Launch, and...
1|24 Creating Your Own Organization’s...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

State Department orders families of American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv to leave the country