Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 10, 2022 9:49 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 60, Falls Church 59

Bishop Ireton 75, St. John Paul the Great 62

Carroll County 76, Marion 64

Dominion 70, Heritage (Leesburg) 44

Loudoun County 65, Rock Ridge 56

Loudoun Valley 67, Lightridge 40

Lynchburg Home School 60, Temple Christian 52

Madison County 47, Strasburg 34

McLean 73, Chantilly 49

Menchville 95, Gloucester 24

Page County 74, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 47

Paul VI Catholic High School 87, Heights, Md. 42

Stone Bridge 65, Broad Run 44

Thomas Dale 77, Monacan 54

Veritas Collegiate Academy 103, Christchurch 65

Woodgrove 51, Tuscarora 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

