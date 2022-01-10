Trending:
Monday's Scores

The Associated Press
January 10, 2022
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 45, Harwood Southern 22

Arundel 41, Broadneck 34

Blake 58, Albert Einstein 39

Boonsboro 44, Brunswick 39

Century 46, Westminster 31

Delmarva Christian, Del. 43, Worcester Prep School 34

Edgewood 69, Perryville 51

Elkton 47, North Harford 35

James M. Bennett 35, Pocomoke 29

Manchester Valley 49, Francis Scott Key 44

North East 43, Joppatowne 8

Northern Garrett 56, Mountain Ridge 47

Quince Orchard 55, Gaithersburg 21

Richard Montgomery 49, Walter Johnson 27

Rockville 53, Poolesville 37

Sherwood 56, Wheaton 18

Springbrook 44, Watkins Mill 16

Walkersville 53, Smithsburg 5

Walt Whitman 52, Winston Churchill 47

Wicomico 55, North Caroline 33

Wootton 54, Bethesda 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

