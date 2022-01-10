Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blake 59, Albert Einstein 46

Century 66, Westminster 47

Francis Scott Key 51, Manchester Valley 49

Gaithersburg 59, Quince Orchard 56

Kent Island 51, Cambridge/SD 49

Magruder 65, John F. Kennedy 53

Paint Branch 73, Northwood 27

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 87, Heights 42

Poolesville 47, Rockville 44

Richard Montgomery 56, Walter Johnson 50

Springbrook 72, Watkins Mill 51

Stephen Decatur 80, Mardela 14

Wheaton 66, Sherwood 52

Wicomico 78, North Caroline 51

Winston Churchill 66, Walt Whitman 62

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

