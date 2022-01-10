Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 48, R.E. Lee-Staunton 33
Alleghany County, N.C. 48, R.E. Lee-Staunton 33
Carroll County 73, Marion 40
Catholic High School of Va Beach 60, Jamestown 8
Eastern Montgomery 54, Giles 36
Glen Allen 76, Patrick Henry-Ashland 29
Great Bridge 76, Currituck County, N.C. 39
Heritage (Leesburg) 49, Dominion 41
Honaker 73, Tazewell 28
Isle of Wight Academy 51, Southampton Academy 28
James Wood 62, Hampshire, W.Va. 59
Liberty Christian 60, Amherst County 16
Liberty-Bedford 58, Heritage-Lynchburg 36
Loudoun County 43, Rock Ridge 22
Luray 63, Woodstock Central 53
Madison County 50, Strasburg 47
Manassas Park 30, Annandale 20
Matoaca 57, Henrico 54
Potomac Falls 51, Park View-Sterling 18
Rural Retreat 54, Bland County 27
Salem 68, Northside 51
Shenandoah Valley Christian 50, Mountain View Christian Academy 23
Sherando 50, Musselman, W.Va. 39
West Point 58, Northampton 16
Windsor 55, Sussex Central 28
