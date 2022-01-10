Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 10, 2022 10:45 pm
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 48, R.E. Lee-Staunton 33

Alleghany County, N.C. 48, R.E. Lee-Staunton 33

Carroll County 73, Marion 40

Catholic High School of Va Beach 60, Jamestown 8

Eastern Montgomery 54, Giles 36

Glen Allen 76, Patrick Henry-Ashland 29

Great Bridge 76, Currituck County, N.C. 39

Heritage (Leesburg) 49, Dominion 41

Honaker 73, Tazewell 28

Isle of Wight Academy 51, Southampton Academy 28

James Wood 62, Hampshire, W.Va. 59

Liberty Christian 60, Amherst County 16

        Read more: Sports News

Liberty-Bedford 58, Heritage-Lynchburg 36

Loudoun County 43, Rock Ridge 22

Luray 63, Woodstock Central 53

Madison County 50, Strasburg 47

Manassas Park 30, Annandale 20

Matoaca 57, Henrico 54

Potomac Falls 51, Park View-Sterling 18

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Rural Retreat 54, Bland County 27

Salem 68, Northside 51

Shenandoah Valley Christian 50, Mountain View Christian Academy 23

Sherando 50, Musselman, W.Va. 39

West Point 58, Northampton 16

Windsor 55, Sussex Central 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|10 Secure the Hybrid Workplace Across...
1|10 Microsoft Security Virtual Training...
1|10 Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Security talks held at the United States Mission in Geneva, Switzerland