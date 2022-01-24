Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carroll County 67, Floyd County 40
Cave Spring 51, Northside 34
Clarke County 52, Woodstock Central 34
Deep Run 49, Clover Hill 40
Grundy 65, Holston 37
Hayfield 72, Annandale 33
James Monroe 48, King George 46
Manchester 76, Monacan 71
Marion 54, Graham 26
Millbrook 58, Potomac Falls 27
New Kent 58, Goochland 16
Powhatan 58, Midlothian 53
Rural Retreat 40, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 26
