Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carroll County 67, Floyd County 40

Cave Spring 51, Northside 34

Clarke County 52, Woodstock Central 34

Deep Run 49, Clover Hill 40

Grundy 65, Holston 37

Hayfield 72, Annandale 33

James Monroe 48, King George 46

Manchester 76, Monacan 71

Marion 54, Graham 26

Millbrook 58, Potomac Falls 27

New Kent 58, Goochland 16

Powhatan 58, Midlothian 53

Rural Retreat 40, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.