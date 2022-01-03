On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Monday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
January 3, 2022 5:00 pm
5 min read
      
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Traded G Denzel Valentine to New York Knicks in exchange for G Rajon Rondo.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G Quinndary Weatherspoon to a two-way contract.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed C Luke Kornet to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated TE Jesper Horsted and LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated CB Darius Phillips and WR Auden Tate from the reserve/COVID-19 list and returned to injured reserve. Place LB Jordan Evans on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted S Adrian Colbert and G Hjalte Froholdt from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed TE Miller Forristall on the practice squad injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed OL Penei Sewell, OL Taylor Decker and LB Austin Bryant on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB Rodney Smith on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated LB Chauncey Rivers from the reserve/COVID-19 list and returned to injured reserve. Placed T Dennis Kelly and S Darnell Savage on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR David Moore on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released K Elliott Fry from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed DB Justin Reid on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DB Grayland Arnold and DB Jonathan Owens on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated LB Malik Jefferson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated QB James Morgan and TE Eli Wolf from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released LS Kyle Nelson from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released OL D.J. Fluker and DE Hercules Mata’afa from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated DT John Jenkins and WR Preston Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated C Spencer Pulley and G Durval Queiroz Neto from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed S Camryn Bynum, G Ezra Cleveland, Ts Christian Darrisaw, Brian O’Neill and LB Eric Kendricks on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DE Patrick Jones II from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released QB Kyle Sloter.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LBs Genard Avery, Alex Singleton, DT Fletcher Cox, Ss Marcus Epps, Rodney McLeod, TEs Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, G Nate Herbig, RBs Jordan Howard, Boston Scott, C Jason Kelce and DB Avonte Maddox on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated CB Andre Chachere from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released K Matt McCrane from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted OL Rashaad Coward and RB Trey Edmunds from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed K Sam Sloman to the practice squad. Placed WR Damion Willis on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released WR Darrius Shepherd from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated LB Jayon Brown, WR Julio Jones and OL Kendall Lamm from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE MyCole Pruitt on injured reserve. Placed OL Paul Adams on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 lists. Activated DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated OL Sam Cosmi and CB Darryl Roberts from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB De’Jon Harris to the active roster. Activated C/G Beau Benzschawel and T David Steinmetz from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Placed F Kyle Okposo and D Casey Fitzgerald on COVID-19 protocol.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned RW Stefan Noesen and G Alex Lyon to Chicago (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled LW Mikhail Maltsev and G Hunter Miska from Colorado (AHL) to the taxi squad.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Placed RW Sam Reichart and LW Mason Marchment on COVID-19 protocol.

DALLAS STARS — Named Steve Greeley director of hockey strategy/scouting and development.

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled G Andrew Hammond from Iowa (AHL) to the taxi squad. Reassigned D Calen Addison to the taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Matt Tennyson from Milwaukee (AHL) to the taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Michael Del Zotto and RW Scott Sabourin from Belleville (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Returned G Charlie Lindgren, LW Alexey Toropchenko and D Calle Rosen to Springfield (AHL) from the taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Alex Barre-Boulet and G Max Lagace to Syracuse (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Returned D Teemu Kivihalme to Toronto (AHL) from the taxi squad.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Returned G Spencer Martin and D Ashton Sautner to Abbotsford (AHL).

American Hockey League

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Loaned LW Ethan Keppen to Flint (OHL).

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Acquired D Chris Martenet.

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired D Bobby Russell.

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled G Jet Greaves from Kalamazoo (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Loaned D Garrett McFadden to Reading (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Signed G Jeremy Link to an amateur try-out contract (ATO).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Released G Hayden Hawkey from a professional try-out contract (PTO).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Released RW Mathew Santos and G Brian Wilson from professional try-out contracts (PTO).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Signed F Stephen Bayliss. Signed Fs Max Coatta, Logan Nelson, Ds Matt Foley and Quinn Wichers to professional try-out contracts (PTO).

UTICA COMETS — Recalled Fs Patrick Grasso, Jordan Kaplan, RW Tyler Irvine and LW Samuel Laberge to Adirondack (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released F Nolan Sheeran.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released G Brady DeVries as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). Traded G Hayden Stewart to Rapid City.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Re-signed MF Alex Ring to a two-year contract with options in 2024 and 2025.

CHICAGO FIRE — Acquired C Rafael Czichos in a transfer agreement with Cologne (Bundesliga) through 2024, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC).

FC DALLAS — Released F Ricardo Pepi in a transfer agreement to FC Augsburg (Bundesliga).

LOS ANGELES FC — Named Steve Cherundolo head coach.

