Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Minor League Baseball Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed C Ronnie Allen Jr. to a contract extension.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed C Kyle Kaufman.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed C Karl Ellison to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Traded G Denzel Valentine to New York Knicks in exchange for G Rajon Rondo.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G Quinndary Weatherspoon to a two-way contract.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed C Luke Kornet to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Bashaud Breeland to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated C Sam Tecklenburg and DL Darryl Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated TE Jesper Horsted and LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Jordan Evans on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated CB Darius Phillips and WR Auden Tate from the reserve/COVID-19 list and returned to injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted S Adrian Colbert and G Hjalte Froholdt from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed TE Miller Forristall on the practice squad injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed K Brandon McManus and P Sam Martin on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted DL Jonathan Harris and WR Seth Williams from the practice squad to the active roster. Released OLB Carlo Kemp and DL Deyon Sizer from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed OL Penei Sewell, OL Taylor Decker and LB Austin Bryant on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB Rodney Smith on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DL Michael Brockers, WR Josh Reynolds, OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai and TE Brock Wright from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated OLB Chauncey Rivers from the reserve/COVID-19 list and returned to injured reserve. Placed T Dennis Kelly and S Darnell Savage on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR David Moore on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released K Elliott Fry from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed DB Justin Reid on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DB Grayland Arnold and DB Jonathan Owens on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated LB Malik Jefferson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated QB James Morgan and TE Eli Wolf from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released LS Kyle Nelson from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released OL D.J. Fluker and DE Hercules Mata’afa from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated OT Mike Remmers from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated LBs Will Compton and Patrick Onwuasor from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released OLs Nico Falah and Brett Heggie from the practice squad. Activated Gs Lester Cotton and Jeremiah Poutasi from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated LB Kenneth Murray and DL Andrew Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released LS Beau Brinkley from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated RB Raymond Calais from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated DT John Jenkins and WR Preston Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated C Spencer Pulley and G Durval Queiroz from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed S Camryn Bynum, G Ezra Cleveland, Ts Christian Darrisaw, Brian O’Neill and LB Eric Kendricks on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DE Patrick Jones II from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released QB Kyle Sloter.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed DB Myles Bryant on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OL Will Sherman on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated K Wil Lutz and OT Landon Young from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DL Jalen Dalton on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK JETS — Claimed OT Greg Senat off waivers from Indianapolis. Placed DL Kyle Phillips on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LBs Genard Avery, Alex Singleton, DT Fletcher Cox, Ss Marcus Epps, Rodney McLeod, TEs Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, G Nate Herbig, RBs Jordan Howard, Boston Scott, C Jason Kelce and CB Avonte Maddox on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated CB Andre Chachere from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released K Matt McCrane from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted OL Rashaad Coward and RB Trey Edmunds from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed K Sam Sloman to the practice squad. Placed WR Damion Willis on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released WR Darrius Shepherd from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed RB Raheem Mostert, CBs Dontae Johnson and K’Waun Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated LB Jayon Brown, WR Julio Jones and OL Kendall Lamm from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE MyCole Pruitt on injured reserve. Placed OT Paul Adams on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated RT Sam Cosmi and CB Darryl Roberts from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB De’Jon Harris to the active roster. Activated C/G Beau Benzschawel and T David Steinmetz from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Placed F Kyle Okposo and D Casey Fitzgerald on injured reserve/COVID-19 protocol.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned RW Stefan Noesen, D Jalen Chatfield and G Alex Lyon to Chicago (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled LW Mikhail Maltsev and G Hunter Miska from Colorado (AHL) to the taxi squad.

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Riley Tufte from Texas (AHL) to the taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Placed RW Sam Reichart and LW Mason Marchment on COVID-19 protocol.

DALLAS STARS — Named Steve Greeley director of hockey strategy/scouting and development.

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled G Andrew Hammond from Iowa (AHL) to the taxi squad. Reassigned D Calen Addison to the taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Matt Tennyson from Milwaukee (AHL) to the taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Michael Del Zotto from Belleville (AHL). Designated RW Scott Sabourin to the taxi squad. Placed D Thomas Chabot, LW Zach Sanford and C Chris Tierney on injured reserve/COVID-19 protocol.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned D Pierre-Olivier Joseph to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Returned G Charlie Lindgren, LW Alexey Toropchenko and D Calle Rosen to Springfield (AHL) from the taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Alex Barre-Boulet and G Maxime Lagace to Syracuse (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Returned D Teemu Kivihalme to Toronto (AHL) from the taxi squad.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Returned G Spencer Martin and D Ashton Sautner to Abbotsford (AHL).

American Hockey League

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Loaned LW Ethan Keppen to Flint (OHL).

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Acquired D Chris Martenet.

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired D Bobby Russell. Recalled F Max Zimmer from Greenville (ECHL).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled G Jet Greaves from Kalamazoo (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Loaned D Garrett McFadden to Reading (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Signed G Jeremy Link to an amateur try-out contract (ATO).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Released G Hayden Hawkey from a professional try-out contract (PTO).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Released RW Mathew Santos and G Brian Wilson from professional try-out contracts (PTO).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Returned G Jimmy Poreda to Worcester (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Signed F Stephen Bayliss. Signed Fs Max Coatta, Logan Nelson, Ds Matt Foley and Quinn Wichers to professional try-out contracts (PTO).

UTICA COMETS — Recalled Fs Patrick Grasso, Jordan Kaplan, RW Tyler Irvine and LW Samuel Laberge to Adirondack (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated F Colin Long from reserve.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Loaned D Nolan Kneen to Charlotte (AHL).

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed F Cody Caron. Activated F Scott Kirton from reserve. Traded D Kyle Tacker to Adirondack. Traded F Jimmy Lodge to Idaho.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released F Nolan Sheeran and D Caleb Cameron.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released G Mark Hartig as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG).

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Suspended F Jeremy Yablonski.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released F Alex Renaud. Placed F Cole Markison on reserve. Loaned F Craig Martin to Charlotte (AHL).

MAINE MARINERS — Released G Stephen Mundinger. Activated G Callum Booth, D Andrew Peski, Fs Nick Master and Cameron Askew from the commissioner’s exempt list. Placed D Nate Kallen on the commissioner’s exempt list.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released F Nathan Ouellet.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated D Paul Meyer and F Cody Milan from the commissioner’s exempt list.

READING ROYALS — Suspended D Mike Crocock. Released G Joe Young as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG).

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released G Matt Madore as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG).

TULSA OILERS — Released G Dave Desander as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG).

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released G Brady DeVries as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). Traded G Hayden Stewart to Rapid City.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released G Matt Calas as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). Placed D Josh Victor on the commissioner’s exempt list.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Released Fs Austin Block, Bobby Butler and G Jason Pwloski. Signed D Matthew Sredl. Activated F Jaycob Hayhurst from the commissioner’s exempt list.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Re-signed M Alex Ring to a two-year contract.

CHICAGO FIRE — Acquired C Rafael Czichos in a transfer agreement with Cologne (Bundesliga) through 2024, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC).

FC DALLAS — Released F Ricardo Pepi in a transfer agreement to FC Augsburg (Bundesliga).

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Named Paulo Nagamura as head coach and Asher Mendelsohn as technical director.

LOS ANGELES FC — Named Steve Cherundolo head coach.

