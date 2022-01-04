Monday’s Transactions

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|BASEBALL
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed C Ronnie Allen Jr. to a contract extension.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed C Kyle Kaufman.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed C Karl Ellison to a contract extension.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Traded G Denzel Valentine to New York Knicks in exchange for G Rajon Rondo.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G Quinndary Weatherspoon to a two-way contract.
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed C Luke Kornet to a 10-day contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Bashaud Breeland to the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated C Sam Tecklenburg and DL Darryl Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CHICAGO BEARS — Activated TE Jesper Horsted and LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Jordan Evans on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated CB Darius Phillips and WR Auden Tate from the reserve/COVID-19 list and returned to injured reserve.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted S Adrian Colbert and G Hjalte Froholdt from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed TE Miller Forristall on the practice squad injured reserve.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed K Brandon McManus and P Sam Martin on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted DL Jonathan Harris and WR Seth Williams from the practice squad to the active roster. Released OLB Carlo Kemp and DL Deyon Sizer from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed OL Penei Sewell, OL Taylor Decker and LB Austin Bryant on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB Rodney Smith on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DL Michael Brockers, WR Josh Reynolds, OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai and TE Brock Wright from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated OLB Chauncey Rivers from the reserve/COVID-19 list and returned to injured reserve. Placed T Dennis Kelly and S Darnell Savage on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR David Moore on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released K Elliott Fry from the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed DB Justin Reid on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DB Grayland Arnold and DB Jonathan Owens on injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated LB Malik Jefferson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated QB James Morgan and TE Eli Wolf from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released LS Kyle Nelson from the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released OL D.J. Fluker and DE Hercules Mata’afa from the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated OT Mike Remmers from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated LBs Will Compton and Patrick Onwuasor from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released OLs Nico Falah and Brett Heggie from the practice squad. Activated Gs Lester Cotton and Jeremiah Poutasi from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated LB Kenneth Murray and DL Andrew Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released LS Beau Brinkley from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated RB Raymond Calais from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated DT John Jenkins and WR Preston Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated C Spencer Pulley and G Durval Queiroz from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed S Camryn Bynum, G Ezra Cleveland, Ts Christian Darrisaw, Brian O’Neill and LB Eric Kendricks on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DE Patrick Jones II from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released QB Kyle Sloter.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed DB Myles Bryant on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OL Will Sherman on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated K Wil Lutz and OT Landon Young from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DL Jalen Dalton on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK JETS — Claimed OT Greg Senat off waivers from Indianapolis. Placed DL Kyle Phillips on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LBs Genard Avery, Alex Singleton, DT Fletcher Cox, Ss Marcus Epps, Rodney McLeod, TEs Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, G Nate Herbig, RBs Jordan Howard, Boston Scott, C Jason Kelce and CB Avonte Maddox on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated CB Andre Chachere from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released K Matt McCrane from the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted OL Rashaad Coward and RB Trey Edmunds from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed K Sam Sloman to the practice squad. Placed WR Damion Willis on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released WR Darrius Shepherd from the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed RB Raheem Mostert, CBs Dontae Johnson and K’Waun Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated LB Jayon Brown, WR Julio Jones and OL Kendall Lamm from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE MyCole Pruitt on injured reserve. Placed OT Paul Adams on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated RT Sam Cosmi and CB Darryl Roberts from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB De’Jon Harris to the active roster. Activated C/G Beau Benzschawel and T David Steinmetz from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Placed F Kyle Okposo and D Casey Fitzgerald on injured reserve/COVID-19 protocol.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned RW Stefan Noesen, D Jalen Chatfield and G Alex Lyon to Chicago (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled LW Mikhail Maltsev and G Hunter Miska from Colorado (AHL) to the taxi squad.
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Riley Tufte from Texas (AHL) to the taxi squad.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Placed RW Sam Reichart and LW Mason Marchment on COVID-19 protocol.
DALLAS STARS — Named Steve Greeley director of hockey strategy/scouting and development.
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled G Andrew Hammond from Iowa (AHL) to the taxi squad. Reassigned D Calen Addison to the taxi squad.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Matt Tennyson from Milwaukee (AHL) to the taxi squad.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Michael Del Zotto from Belleville (AHL). Designated RW Scott Sabourin to the taxi squad. Placed D Thomas Chabot, LW Zach Sanford and C Chris Tierney on injured reserve/COVID-19 protocol.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned D Pierre-Olivier Joseph to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Returned G Charlie Lindgren, LW Alexey Toropchenko and D Calle Rosen to Springfield (AHL) from the taxi squad.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Alex Barre-Boulet and G Maxime Lagace to Syracuse (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Returned D Teemu Kivihalme to Toronto (AHL) from the taxi squad.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Returned G Spencer Martin and D Ashton Sautner to Abbotsford (AHL).
|American Hockey League
ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Loaned LW Ethan Keppen to Flint (OHL).
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Acquired D Chris Martenet.
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired D Bobby Russell. Recalled F Max Zimmer from Greenville (ECHL).
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled G Jet Greaves from Kalamazoo (ECHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Loaned D Garrett McFadden to Reading (ECHL).
MANITOBA MOOSE — Signed G Jeremy Link to an amateur try-out contract (ATO).
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Released G Hayden Hawkey from a professional try-out contract (PTO).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Released RW Mathew Santos and G Brian Wilson from professional try-out contracts (PTO).
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Returned G Jimmy Poreda to Worcester (ECHL).
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Signed F Stephen Bayliss. Signed Fs Max Coatta, Logan Nelson, Ds Matt Foley and Quinn Wichers to professional try-out contracts (PTO).
UTICA COMETS — Recalled Fs Patrick Grasso, Jordan Kaplan, RW Tyler Irvine and LW Samuel Laberge to Adirondack (ECHL).
|East Coast Hockey League
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated F Colin Long from reserve.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Loaned D Nolan Kneen to Charlotte (AHL).
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed F Cody Caron. Activated F Scott Kirton from reserve. Traded D Kyle Tacker to Adirondack. Traded F Jimmy Lodge to Idaho.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released F Nolan Sheeran and D Caleb Cameron.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released G Mark Hartig as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG).
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Suspended F Jeremy Yablonski.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released F Alex Renaud. Placed F Cole Markison on reserve. Loaned F Craig Martin to Charlotte (AHL).
MAINE MARINERS — Released G Stephen Mundinger. Activated G Callum Booth, D Andrew Peski, Fs Nick Master and Cameron Askew from the commissioner’s exempt list. Placed D Nate Kallen on the commissioner’s exempt list.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released F Nathan Ouellet.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated D Paul Meyer and F Cody Milan from the commissioner’s exempt list.
READING ROYALS — Suspended D Mike Crocock. Released G Joe Young as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG).
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released G Matt Madore as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG).
TULSA OILERS — Released G Dave Desander as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG).
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released G Brady DeVries as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). Traded G Hayden Stewart to Rapid City.
WHEELING NAILERS — Released G Matt Calas as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). Placed D Josh Victor on the commissioner’s exempt list.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Released Fs Austin Block, Bobby Butler and G Jason Pwloski. Signed D Matthew Sredl. Activated F Jaycob Hayhurst from the commissioner’s exempt list.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Re-signed M Alex Ring to a two-year contract.
CHICAGO FIRE — Acquired C Rafael Czichos in a transfer agreement with Cologne (Bundesliga) through 2024, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC).
FC DALLAS — Released F Ricardo Pepi in a transfer agreement to FC Augsburg (Bundesliga).
HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Named Paulo Nagamura as head coach and Asher Mendelsohn as technical director.
LOS ANGELES FC — Named Steve Cherundolo head coach.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments