Monday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Acquired F Bol Bol from Denver in exchange for G Rodney McGruder and draft consideration.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Reinstated LB Tanner Vallejo from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived DL Zach Kerr. Released LB Nate Hall from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DBs Cornell Armstrong, Lafayette Pitts and Dee Alford, OLs Willie Beavers and Ryan Neuzil, OLB Quinton Bell, LBs Jordan Brailford and Dorian Etheridge, WRs Chad Hansen and Austin Trammell, RB Caleb Huntley, P Dom Maggio, TEs John Raine and Brayden Lenius and DE Nick Thurman to reserve/future contracts.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DBs Robert Jackson and Kevin Toliver, OT Jaryd Jones-Smith, G Khalil McKenzie, WRs Jaylon Moore and Binjimen Victor, C James Murray and TE Tony Poljan to reserve/future contracts.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Reinstated S Vonn Bell, DE Trey Hendrickson, DT B.J. Hill, C Trey Hopkins, HB Joe Mixon, DT Larry Ogunjobi and G Quinton Spain from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived LB Austin Calitro.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TEs Miller Forristall and Nick Guggemos, Gs Hjalte Froholdt and David Moore, CB Nate Meadors, FB Johnny Stanton IV, T Alex Taylor and DE Curtis Weaver to reserve/future contracts.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released G Ben Braden. Reinstated WR David Moore from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list to the practice squad. Released WR Chris Blair.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CBs Anthony Chesley and Chris Wilcox, DE Kameron Cline, T Shone Coleman, WRs Keke Coutee and De’Michael Harris, TEs Farrod Green and Michael Jacobson, LB Malik Jefferson, QB James Morgan, OL Carter O’Donnell, S Will Redmond and DT Chris Williams to reserve/future contracts.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WRs Jeff Cotton Jr., Josh Hammond and Tim Jones, RB Nathan Cottrell, OLs Coy Cronk, Jared Hocker and Badara Traore and DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to reserve/future contracts.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Fired head coach Brian Flores.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced the retirement of senior vice president and general manager Dave Gettleman.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Reinstated LBs Genard Avery and Alex Singleton, Ss Marcus Epps and Rodney McLeod, TEs Dallas Goedert and Jack Stoll, G Nate Herbig, RBs Jordan Howard and Boston Scott and CB Avonte Maddox from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Tyree Jackson, WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside and C Brett Toth on injured reserve. Promoted RB Jason Huntley to the active roster. Released K Matthew McCrane and RB Kerryon Johnson from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released OL Paul Adams from the practice squad. Reinstated LB Monty Rice from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed OL Zack Bailey, Gs Beau Benzschawel, Deion Calhoun and Nolan Laufenberg, DT Tyler Clark and WRs Antonio Gandy-Golden, Kelvin Harmon and Marken Michel to reserve/future contracts.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Designated RW Jack Quinn for assignment on the taxi squad.

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Adam Scheel and C Riley Damiani to Texas (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed G Justin Garces to a one-year contract.

AUSTIN FC — Loaned M Tomas Pochettino to Club Atletico River Plate (Copa Libertadores) for one year.

COLUMBUS CREW — Re-signed G Evan Bush to a one-year contract.

FC DALLAS — Signed D Eulanio Angelo Chipela Gomes on a one-year loan from FC Porto (Primeira Liga). Acquired a natural first-round draft pick and the rights to F Dom Dwyer from Toronto FC in exchange for $50,000 general allocation money (GAM). Waived F Dom Dwyer.

INTER MIAMI CF — Loaned D Leandro Gonzalez to Club Atletico River Plate for one year. Acquired no. 1 spot in allocation ranking from Charlotte FC in exchange for D/M Christian Makoun.

National Women’s Soccer League

GOTHAM FC — Signed D Caprice Dydasco to a two-year contract.

NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE — Traded F Lynn Williams to Kansas City in exchange for $200,000 general allocation money (GAM), the rights to G Katelyn Rowland and a natural first-round draft pick.

USL Championship

OAKLAND ROOTS — Re-signed D Emrah Klimenta.

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY — Named Brady Dorris assistant director of athletics for development.

