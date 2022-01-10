Monday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Acquired F Bol Bol from Denver in exchange for G Rodney McGruder and draft consideration.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Reinstated LB Tanner Vallejo from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived DL Zach Kerr. Released LB Nate Hall from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DBs Cornell Armstrong, Lafayette Pitts and Dee Alford, OLs Willie Beavers and Ryan Neuzil, OLB Quinton Bell, LBs Jordan Brailford and Dorian Etheridge, WRs Chad Hansen and Austin Trammell, RB Caleb Huntley, P Dom Maggio, TEs John Raine and Brayden Lenius and DE Nick Thurman to reserve/future contracts.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DBs Robert Jackson and Kevin Toliver, OT Jaryd Jones-Smith, G Khalil McKenzie, WRs Jaylon Moore and Binjimen Victor, C James Murray and TE Tony Poljan to reserve/future contracts.

CHICAGO BEARS — Fired head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed QB P.J. Walker and FB Giovanni Ricci to one-year contracts. Signed RB Spencer Brown, CB Madre Harper, DL Frank Herron, OLs Mike Horton, Aaron Monteiro, WRs Aaron Parker, C.J. Saunders and TE Colin Thompson to reserve/future contracts.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Reinstated S Vonn Bell, DE Trey Hendrickson, DT B.J. Hill, C Trey Hopkins, HB Joe Mixon, DT Larry Ogunjobi and G Quinton Spain from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived LB Austin Calitro.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TEs Miller Forristall and Nick Guggemos, Gs Hjalte Froholdt and David Moore, CB Nate Meadors, FB Johnny Stanton IV, T Alex Taylor and DE Curtis Weaver to reserve/future contracts. Reinstated FB Dexter Williams and DB Jovante Moffat from the COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Reinstated DB Anthony Brown, P Hunter Niswander from the reserve/COVID-19 list and DB Darian Thompson from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed QB Will Grier on injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Fired head coach Vic Fangio. Signed TE Shaun Beyer, RB Damarea Crockett, WR Travis Fulgham, T Drew Himmelman, G Zack Johnson and ILB Barrington Wade to reserve/future contracts. Claimed DB Essang Bassey off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers.

DETROIT LIONS — Reinstated OLB Austin Bryant, TE Hunter Bryant and DE Joel Heath from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DEs Eric Banks and Bruce Hector, LB Tavante Beckett, WR Javon McKinley, WB Steven Montez, CBs Parnell Motley and Saivion Smith, OT Dan Skipper and TE Shane Zylstra to reserve/future contracts. Claimed DB Juju Hughes off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released G Ben Braden and WR Chris Blair from the practice squad. Reinstated WR David Moore from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list to the practice squad. Reinstated LB Randy Ramsey and OT Billy Turner from the COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CBs Anthony Chesley and Chris Wilcox, DE Kameron Cline, T Shone Coleman, WRs Keke Coutee and De’Michael Harris, TEs Farrod Green and Michael Jacobson, LB Malik Jefferson, QB James Morgan, OL Carter O’Donnell, S Will Redmond and DT Chris Williams to reserve/future contracts.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WRs Jeff Cotton Jr., Josh Hammond and Tim Jones, RB Nathan Cottrell, OLs Coy Cronk, Jared Hocker and Badara Traore and DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to reserve/future contracts.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Fired head coach Brian Flores. Reinstated DBs Noah Igbinoghene and Sheldrick Redwine from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Fired head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman. Signed LB Tuf Borland, S Myles Dorn, WRs Trishton Jackson and Myron Mitchell, CB Parry Nickerson, T Timon Parris, RB A.J. Rose, Jr. and DT T.J. Smith to reserve/future contracts. Reinstated CB Parry Nickerson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB DJ Daniel and TE Jaylen Smith to the practice squad. Placed CB Shaun Wade on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WRs Kawaan Baker and Easop Winston, LB Sharif Finch, OT Jerald Hawkins, DT Braxton Hoyett and DBs Dylan Mabin, Jordan Miller and KeiVarae Russell to reserve/future contracts. Reinstated QB Blake Bortles and DB Jordan Miller from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Reinstated DTs Jalen Dalton and Albert Huggins from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced the retirement of senior vice president and general manager Dave Gettleman. Reistated DT Woodrow Hamilton and DB Dwayne Johnson from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed QB Brian Lewerke, LBs Trent Harris, Omari Cobb, OT Devery Hamilton, TE Jake Hausmann, DT David Moa, DE Niko Lalos and WR Travis Toivonen to reserve/future contracts.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed K Matt Ammendola, WRs Tarik Black and D.J. Montgomery, TE Brandon Dillon, OLs Grant Hermanns, Ross Pierschbacher, Dru Sami and Isaiah Williams and DLs Hamilcar Rashed and Tanzel Smart to reserve/future contracts.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Reinstated LBs Genard Avery and Alex Singleton, Ss Marcus Epps and Rodney McLeod, TEs Dallas Goedert and Jack Stoll, G Nate Herbig, DT Fletcher Cox, RBs Jordan Howard and Boston Scott and CB Avonte Maddox from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Tyree Jackson, WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside and C Brett Toth on injured reserve. Promoted RB Jason Huntley to the active roster. Released K Matthew McCrane and RB Kerryon Johnson from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Tylar Vaughns to the practice squad. Released K Sam Sloman from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Reinstated DB Deommodore Lenoir from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Tanner Hudson to the practice squad. Placed CB Luq Barcoo, QB Tyler Bray and FB Josh Hokit on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Myles Adams, Jarrod Hewitt and Niles Scott, WRs Matt Cole, Aaron Fuller, Cade Johnson and Cody Thompson, LBs Aaron Donkor and Lakiem Williams, T Greg Eiland, CB Mike Jackson and G Pier-Oliver Lestage to reserve/future contracts.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL John Hurst to their practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released OL Paul Adams from the practice squad. Reinstated LB Monty Rice from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed OL Zack Bailey, Gs Beau Benzschawel, Deion Calhoun and Nolan Laufenberg, DT Tyler Clark and WRs Antonio Gandy-Golden, Kelvin Harmon and Marken Michel to reserve/future contracts. Reinstated CB William Jackson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Dallas head coach Rick Bowness $25,000 for his actions on the bench following the game in St. Louis on Sunday, Jan. 9.

BUFFALO SABRES — Designated RW Jack Quinn for assignment to the taxi squad.

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Adam Scheel and C Riley Damiani to Texas (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed G Justin Garces to a one-year contract.

AUSTIN FC — Loaned M Tomas Pochettino to Club Atletico River Plate (Copa Libertadores) for one year.

COLUMBUS CREW — Re-signed G Evan Bush to a one-year contract.

FC DALLAS — Signed D Eulanio Angelo Chipela Gomes on a one-year loan from FC Porto (Primeira Liga). Acquired a natural first-round draft pick and the rights to F Dom Dwyer from Toronto FC in exchange for $50,000 general allocation money (GAM). Waived F Dom Dwyer.

INTER MIAMI CF — Loaned D Leandro Gonzalez to Club Atletico River Plate for one year. Acquired no. 1 spot in allocation ranking from Charlotte FC in exchange for D/M Christian Makoun.

REAL SALT LAKE — Re-signed F Justin Meram to a two-year contract.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed M Will Richmond to a homegrown player contract for 2022 with club options through 2025. Signed M Jan Gregus.

National Women’s Soccer League

GOTHAM FC — Signed D Caprice Dydasco to a two-year contract.

NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE — Traded F Lynn Williams to Kansas City in exchange for $200,000 general allocation money (GAM), the rights to G Katelyn Rowland and a natural first-round draft pick.

USL Championship

OAKLAND ROOTS — Re-signed D Emrah Klimenta.

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY — Named Brady Dorris assistant director of athletics for development.

