Monday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Larry Ogunjobi on injured reserve. Reinstated G Xavier Su’a-Filo from injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Reinstated Ss Blake Countess and Eric Weddle from the practice squad to the active roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Designated D Casey Fitzgerald for assignment on the taxi squad. Recalled D Mattias Samuelsson from Rochester (AHL). Placed D Colin Miller on injured reserve.

DALLAS STARS — Designated Cs Rhett Gardner and Riley Damiani and D Thomas Harley for assignment on the taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Calvin Pickard from the minor league taxi squad.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

TORONTO FC — Signed F Jordan Perruzza to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

MICHIGAN — Named Mike Elston defensive line coach.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.