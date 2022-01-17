Monday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Reinstated LB Ezekiel Turner and DL J.J. Watt from injured reserve/designated for return list. Promoted DL Zach Kerr and CB Kevin Peterson to the active roster from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Larry Ogunjobi on injured reserve. Reinstated G Xavier Su’a-Filo from injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Reinstated G Lucas Patrick from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Reinstated Ss Blake Countess and Eric Weddle from the practice squad to the active roster.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WRs Tre Nixon, Malcolm Perry and Kristian Wilkerson, K Quinn Nordin, RB Devine Ozigbo and OL Will Sherman to future contracts.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Reinstated RB Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Designated D Casey Fitzgerald for assignment on the taxi squad. Recalled D Mattias Samuelsson from Rochester (AHL). Placed D Colin Miller on injured reserve.

DALLAS STARS — Designated Cs Rhett Gardner and Riley Damiani and D Thomas Harley for assignment on the taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Calvin Pickard from the minor league taxi squad.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Ronald Hernandez to a two-year contract.

TORONTO FC — Signed F Jordan Perruzza to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

MICHIGAN — Named Mike Elston defensive line coach.

