Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Name DLonra Ellis chief legal officer.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Named Kyle Wilson hitting coordinator, Frank Maldonado manager of hitting development, Winston Doom pitching strategist, Joel Smith complex medical coordinator, Paul Jones assistant strength and conditioning coordinator, Oscar Orengo latin america medical administrator, Cesar Gutierrez latin america strength and conditioning coordinator and Josh Kozuch mental performance coordinator.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated F A.J. Greer off injured reserve and assigned him to Utica (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Signed D Ruben Gabrielsen to a two-year contract.

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed D Milos Degenek to a two-year contract.

INTER MIAMI FC — Acquired a 2022 international roster slot from Austin FC in exchange for $225,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM). Transferred D Nicolas Figal to Club Atletico Boca Juniors.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired F Facundo Torres from Club Atletico Penarol.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed M Marinos Tzionis to a three-year contract.

United Soccer League

USL — Announced Boston City FC will join USL League Two.

