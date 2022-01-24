Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named D’Lonra Ellis chief legal officer.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Named Kyle Wilson hitting coordinator, Frank Maldonado manager of hitting development, Winston Doom pitching strategist, Joel Smith complex medical coordinator, Paul Jones assistant strength and conditioning coordinator, Oscar Orengo latin america medical administrator, Cesar Gutierrez latin america strength and conditioning coordinator and Josh Kozuch mental performance coordinator.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OL Rashaad Coward to a reserve/future contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Brandin Bryant, OL Jacob Capra, WRs Tanner Gentry and Isaiah Hodgins, LB Joe Giles-Harris, CBs Tim Harris and Nick McCloud, DE Mike Love, TE Quintin Morris and S Josh Thomas to reserve/future contracts.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Ben McAdoo offensive coordinator.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed K Jose Borregales, RB Kenjon Barner, TE Codey McElroy, G John Molchon, OLB Elijah Ponder, DL’s Benning Potoa’e, Will Previlon and Kobe Smith, CB Rashard Robinson and S Troy Warner to reserve/future contracts.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed S Jamal Carter, OLs Christian DiLauro, Derwin Gray, Daniel Munyer and Jordan Ross, TE Austin Fort, QB Kevin Hogan, WRs Cody Hollister and Mason Kinsey, and LBs Joe Jones and Tuzar Skipper to reserve/future contracts.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated F A.J. Greer off injured reserve and assigned him to Utica (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Signed D Ruben Gabrielsen to a two-year contract.

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed D Milos Degenek to a two-year contract.

D.C. UNITED — Signed D Hayden Sargis to a three-year contract.

INTER MIAMI FC — Acquired a 2022 international roster slot from Austin FC in exchange for $225,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM). Transferred D Nicolas Figal to Club Atletico Boca Juniors.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired F Facundo Torres from Club Atletico Penarol.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed M Marinos Tzionis to a three-year contract.

United Soccer League

USL — Announced Boston City FC will join USL League Two.

