Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Tim Federowicz manager, Brad Marcelino hitting coach, Alon Leichman pitching coach and Zach Vincej fourth coach for Tacoma (Triple-A West).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named James Campen offensive line coach.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released K Elliott Fry from the practice squad injured reserve.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with WR Drew Wolitarsky on a two-year contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Calvin Pickard to Grand Rapids (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Agreed to terms with F Jordan Greenway on a three-year contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Lucas Johansen from Hershey (AHL) to the taxi squad.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Transferred D George Bello to Arminia Bielefeld (German Bundesliga).
COLORADO RAPIDS — Transferred D to Arsenal FC (English Premier League).
|National Women’s Soccer League
HOUSTON DASH — Re-signed M Bri Visalli to a one-year contract. Announced the retirement of M Gabby Kessler.
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed G Anna Moorhouse to a two-year contract.
USL W LEAGUE — Announced the Long Island Rough Riders will join the league in 2022.
