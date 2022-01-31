Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Tim Federowicz manager, Brad Marcelino hitting coach, Alon Leichman pitching coach and Zach Vincej fourth coach for Tacoma (Triple-A West).

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named James Campen offensive line coach.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released K Elliott Fry from the practice squad injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with WR Drew Wolitarsky on a two-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Calvin Pickard to Grand Rapids (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Agreed to terms with F Jordan Greenway on a three-year contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Lucas Johansen from Hershey (AHL) to the taxi squad.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Transferred D George Bello to Arminia Bielefeld (German Bundesliga).

COLORADO RAPIDS — Transferred D to Arsenal FC (English Premier League).

National Women’s Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Re-signed M Bri Visalli to a one-year contract. Announced the retirement of M Gabby Kessler.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed G Anna Moorhouse to a two-year contract.

USL Championship

USL W LEAGUE — Announced the Long Island Rough Riders will join the league in 2022.

