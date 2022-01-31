Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Tim Federowicz manager, Brad Marcelino hitting coach, Alon Leichman pitching coach and Zach Vincej fourth coach for Tacoma (Triple-A West).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with OFs Jose Alpuria, Gabriel Araujo, Cesar Bonalde and Andy Encarnacion, RHPs Jeffrey Amparo, Abel Fuerte, Cesar Jimenz and Moises Lira, Cs Alberto Barriga, Jose Colmenarez, Omar Moya and Alejandro Rios and INFs Albert Carpio, Abdias De La Cruz, Diego Gonzalez, Jansel Luis, Yearld Nin, Ruben Santana and Cristofer Torin.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named James Campen offensive line coach.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released K Elliott Fry from the practice squad injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed T Alfredo Gutierrez, RB Josh Hokit, WRs Connor Wedington and Austin Mack, DL Chris Slayton, LB Curtis Robinson and TE Tanner Hudson to reserve/future contracts.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed P Sterling Hofrichter, OT Jonathan Hubbard and WRs Travis Jonsen, Vyncint Smith and Austin Watkins to reserve/future contracts.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with WR Drew Wolitarsky on a two-year contract extension. Agreed to terms with C Michael Couture on a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Calvin Pickard to Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned F Luke Witkkowski to Grand Rapids (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed D Austin Strand and D Christian Wolanin on the taxi squad.

MINNESOTA WILD — Agreed to terms with F Jordan Greenway on a three-year contract. Reassigned G Andrew Hammond and F Kyle Rau to Iowa (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Promoted F Mark Kastelic and D Lassi Thomson to the active roster.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Placed G Micahel DiPietro on the taxi squad.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Lucas Johansen from Hershey (AHL) to the taxi squad.

Minor League Hockey East Coast Hockey League

ATLANTA GLADIATORS— Released F Aaron Ryback. Signed F Sanghoon Shin. Placed D Malcolm Hayes on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 29.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES— Traded D Jake Kearly to Allen.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS— Released G Zachary Bouthillier. Traded D Chays Ruddy to Kansas City.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS— Released G Jack Berry.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN— Released G Stephen Mundinger. Reassigned G Charles Williams from loan to Rochester. Placed G Justin Kapelmaster and F Luke Lynch on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS— Released F Justin Portillo. Reinstated Gs Ryan Galt and Nick Pastujov from injured reserve. Placed Ds Tommy Muck and Marcus Crawford on injured reserve. Traded D Willie Corrin to Fort Wayne.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS— Released F/D Brett Menton, F Matthew Hobbs and D Zane Schartz. ReinStated D Tristan Pomerleau from injured reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS— Reassigned F Tristin Langan from loan to Manitoba.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Reassigned D Quinn Wichers and F Max Coatta from loan to Tucson. Placed F Garrett Klotz on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 28.

READING ROYALS — Reassigned G Tristan Cote-Cazenave from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Reinstated D Mike Chen from injured reserve. Placed D Garret Cockerill on injured reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Assigned G Kaden Fulcher from Grand Rapids by Detroit. Released G Kade Phipps as EBUG.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Transferred D George Bello to Arminia Bielefeld (German Bundesliga).

COLORADO RAPIDS — Transferred D to Arsenal FC (English Premier League).

National Women’s Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Re-signed M Bri Visalli to a one-year contract. Announced the retirement of M Gabby Kessler.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed G Anna Moorhouse to a two-year contract.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed G Nicole Barnhart to a one-year contract.

USL Championship

USL W LEAGUE — Announced the Long Island Rough Riders will join the league in 2022.

