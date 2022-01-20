Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Monmouth (NJ) 61, Fairfield 58

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 10:10 pm
< a min read
      

MONMOUTH (NJ) (11-6)

Miller 5-9 0-1 11, Rutty 1-1 0-0 2, McClary 3-7 1-2 7, Papas 6-12 0-1 16, Reynolds 3-6 4-4 10, Ruth 0-3 2-2 2, Chaput 2-4 0-0 4, Vaughan 2-2 0-0 5, Foster 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 24-49 7-10 61.

FAIRFIELD (8-10)

Cook 1-3 2-2 4, Jeanne-Rose 1-1 1-3 3, Maidoh 2-2 1-2 5, Benning 4-14 2-2 13, Wojcik 5-12 0-0 15, Cruz 5-10 2-2 14, Crisler 1-2 0-0 2, Long 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 20-47 8-11 58.

Halftime_Fairfield 33-31. 3-Point Goals_Monmouth (NJ) 6-17 (Papas 4-10, Vaughan 1-1, Miller 1-2, McClary 0-1, Ruth 0-1, Reynolds 0-2), Fairfield 10-24 (Wojcik 5-10, Benning 3-6, Cruz 2-5, Crisler 0-1, Long 0-2). Rebounds_Monmouth (NJ) 30 (Miller 6), Fairfield 21 (Cook 6). Assists_Monmouth (NJ) 12 (Papas 4), Fairfield 10 (Benning 4). Total Fouls_Monmouth (NJ) 14, Fairfield 13. A_1,492 (9,000).

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|19 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|19 Joint Fires Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President leaves East Room after news conference