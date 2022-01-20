Monmouth (NJ) 61, Fairfield 58

MONMOUTH (NJ) (11-6)
Miller 5-9 0-1 11, Rutty 1-1 0-0 2, McClary 3-7 1-2 7, Papas 6-12 0-1 16, Reynolds 3-6 4-4 10, Ruth 0-3 2-2 2, Chaput 2-4 0-0 4, Vaughan 2-2 0-0 5, Foster 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 24-49 7-10 61.
FAIRFIELD (8-10)
Cook 1-3 2-2 4, Jeanne-Rose 1-1 1-3 3, Maidoh 2-2 1-2 5, Benning 4-14 2-2 13, Wojcik 5-12 0-0 15, Cruz 5-10 2-2 14, Crisler 1-2 0-0 2, Long 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 20-47 8-11 58.
Halftime_Fairfield 33-31. 3-Point Goals_Monmouth (NJ) 6-17 (Papas 4-10, Vaughan 1-1, Miller 1-2, McClary 0-1, Ruth 0-1, Reynolds 0-2), Fairfield 10-24 (Wojcik 5-10, Benning 3-6, Cruz 2-5, Crisler 0-1, Long 0-2). Rebounds_Monmouth (NJ) 30 (Miller 6), Fairfield 21 (Cook 6). Assists_Monmouth (NJ) 12 (Papas 4), Fairfield 10 (Benning 4). Total Fouls_Monmouth (NJ) 14, Fairfield 13. A_1,492 (9,000).
